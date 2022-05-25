Hubble Captures a Galactic Dance

Portal origin URL: 
Hubble Captures a Galactic Dance
Portal origin nid: 
479766
Published: 
Wednesday, May 25, 2022 - 08:00
Featured (stick to top of list): 
no
Portal text teaser: 
This NASA Hubble Space Telescope image finds the large spiral galaxy, NGC 3227, wrapped in a turbulent gravitational dance with its companion, the elliptical galaxy NGC 3226.
Portal image: 
Lower left: large spiral galaxy with reddish brown dust lanes extends toward the center of the image. Center right: bright elliptical galaxy