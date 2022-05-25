Portal origin URL: Hubble Captures a Galactic DancePortal origin nid: 479766Published: Wednesday, May 25, 2022 - 08:00Featured (stick to top of list): noPortal text teaser: This NASA Hubble Space Telescope image finds the large spiral galaxy, NGC 3227, wrapped in a turbulent gravitational dance with its companion, the elliptical galaxy NGC 3226.Portal image: Lower left: large spiral galaxy with reddish brown dust lanes extends toward the center of the image. Center right: bright elliptical galaxy