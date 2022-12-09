Hubble Captures a Glittering Neighbor

Hubble Captures a Glittering Neighbor
Friday, December 9, 2022 - 08:00
This image from the NASA/ESA Hubble Space Telescope captures a small portion of the Small Magellanic Cloud.
Bright stars cluster at image center. They shine in shades of white, blue, and orange, and have diffraction spikes. The stars grow more sporadic at the image’s edges, and several smaller, more distant stars glow against a black backdrop of space.