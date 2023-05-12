Portal origin URL: Hubble Captures a Light-Bending Galaxy ClusterPortal origin nid: 487121Published: Friday, May 12, 2023 - 07:00Featured (stick to top of list): noPortal text teaser: A vast galaxy cluster lurks in the center of this image from the NASA/ESA Hubble Space Telescope.Portal image: Cluster of large galaxies, surrounded by various stars and smaller galaxies on a dark background. Central cluster is mostly elliptical galaxies surrounded by a warm glow. Near cluster core is a stretched, distorted arc of a gravitationally lensed galaxy.