Portal origin URL: Hubble Captures Majestic Barred SpiralPortal origin nid: 484575Published: Thursday, December 15, 2022 - 08:00Featured (stick to top of list): noPortal text teaser: Against an inky black backdrop, the blue swirls of barred spiral galaxy NGC 6956 stand out radiantly.Portal image: Image center: blue, and pinkish-white swirls of the barred spiral galaxy NGC 6956. Dark, reddish-brown dust lanes along the inner part of the spiral arms. Inky black background with foreground and distant stars and galaxies.