Hubble Captures a Swarm of Stars
Wednesday, November 30, 2022 - 08:00
Looking like a glittering swarm of buzzing bees, the stars of globular cluster NGC 6440 shine brightly in this NASA Hubble Space Telescope image. Located some 28,000 light-years away in the constellation Sagittarius, the archer.
Center of the image is filled with a sphere of white stars. A smattering of orang-white stars dots the sphere. They are set against a black background that holds a smattering of stars.