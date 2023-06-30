Portal origin URL: Hubble Checks in on a Galactic NeighborPortal origin nid: 487844Published: Friday, June 30, 2023 - 07:00Featured (stick to top of list): noPortal text teaser: The highly irregular galaxy ESO 174-1, which resembles a lonely, hazy cloud against a backdrop of bright stars, dominates this image from the NASA/ESA Hubble Space Telescope.Portal image: A large, bright, diffuse galaxy. Center is brighter and bluer, fading to a pale, faint, gray halo. An arm on one side that curls around the top. Threads of dark dust cross the center. Many stars shine around the galaxy, on a black background.