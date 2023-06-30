Hubble Checks in on a Galactic Neighbor

Portal origin URL: 
Hubble Checks in on a Galactic Neighbor
Portal origin nid: 
487844
Published: 
Friday, June 30, 2023 - 07:00
Featured (stick to top of list): 
no
Portal text teaser: 
The highly irregular galaxy ESO 174-1, which resembles a lonely, hazy cloud against a backdrop of bright stars, dominates this image from the NASA/ESA Hubble Space Telescope.
Portal image: 
A large, bright, diffuse galaxy. Center is brighter and bluer, fading to a pale, faint, gray halo. An arm on one side that curls around the top. Threads of dark dust cross the center. Many stars shine around the galaxy, on a black background.