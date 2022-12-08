Portal origin URL: Hubble Detects Ghostly Glow Surrounding Our Solar SystemPortal origin nid: 484456Published: Thursday, December 8, 2022 - 10:00Featured (stick to top of list): noPortal text teaser: Astronomers sorted through 200,000 Hubble images and made tens of thousands of measurements on them to look for any residual background glow in the sky, in an ambitious project called SKYSURF.Portal image: Yellow Sun at center. Ovals denoting the orbits of the planets -- specifically Jupiter, Saturn, Uranus, Neptune, and the Kuiper Belt -- surround the Sun. A bright-white cloud of dust surrounds the Sun.