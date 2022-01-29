Portal origin URL: Hubble Examines a Star-Forming ChameleonPortal origin nid: 476918Published: Saturday, January 29, 2022 - 10:00Featured (stick to top of list): noPortal text teaser: This NASA Hubble Space Telescope image captures one of three segments that comprise a 65-light-year wide star-forming region named the Chameleon Cloud Complex.Portal image: Bright blue and white nebula with bright young blue stars dotted through the image. Bottom center: Herbig-Haro object, bright white clouds extend left and right, center point is white with rusty margins