Hubble Examines a Star-Forming Chameleon

Portal origin URL: 
Hubble Examines a Star-Forming Chameleon
Portal origin nid: 
476918
Published: 
Saturday, January 29, 2022 - 10:00
Featured (stick to top of list): 
no
Portal text teaser: 
This NASA Hubble Space Telescope image captures one of three segments that comprise a 65-light-year wide star-forming region named the Chameleon Cloud Complex.
Portal image: 
Bright blue and white nebula with bright young blue stars dotted through the image. Bottom center: Herbig-Haro object, bright white clouds extend left and right, center point is white with rusty margins