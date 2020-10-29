Portal origin URL: Hubble Finds ‘Greater Pumpkin’ Galaxy PairPortal origin nid: 465840Published: Thursday, October 29, 2020 - 10:00Featured (stick to top of list): noPortal text teaser: Sorry Charlie Brown, NASA's Hubble Space Telescope is taking a peek at what might best be described as the "Greater Pumpkin," that looks like a Halloween decoration tucked away in a patch of sky cluttered with stars.Portal image: This is a Hubble Space Telescope snapshot of the early stages of a collision between two galaxies that resembles a Halloween car