Hubble Finds ‘Greater Pumpkin’ Galaxy Pair

Thursday, October 29, 2020 - 10:00
Sorry Charlie Brown, NASA's Hubble Space Telescope is taking a peek at what might best be described as the "Greater Pumpkin," that looks like a Halloween decoration tucked away in a patch of sky cluttered with stars.
This is a Hubble Space Telescope snapshot of the early stages of a collision between two galaxies that resembles a Halloween car