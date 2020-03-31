Hubble Finds Best Evidence for Elusive Mid-Sized Black Hole

Portal origin URL: 
Hubble Finds Best Evidence for Elusive Mid-Sized Black Hole
Portal origin nid: 
459374
Published: 
Tuesday, March 31, 2020 - 13:00
Featured (stick to top of list): 
no
Portal text teaser: 
Astronomers have found the best evidence for the perpetrator of a cosmic homicide: a black hole of an elusive class known as "intermediate-mass," which betrayed its existence by tearing apart a wayward star that passed too close.
Portal image: 
illustration of a glowing black hole accretion disk with material spiraling into it.
Science Categories: 
Universe