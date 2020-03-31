Portal origin URL: Hubble Finds Best Evidence for Elusive Mid-Sized Black HolePortal origin nid: 459374Published: Tuesday, March 31, 2020 - 13:00Featured (stick to top of list): noPortal text teaser: Astronomers have found the best evidence for the perpetrator of a cosmic homicide: a black hole of an elusive class known as "intermediate-mass," which betrayed its existence by tearing apart a wayward star that passed too close.Portal image: illustration of a glowing black hole accretion disk with material spiraling into it.Science Categories: Universe