Hubble Finds Evidence of Persistent Water Vapor in One Hemisphere of Europa

Portal origin URL: 
Hubble Finds Evidence of Persistent Water Vapor in One Hemisphere of Europa
Portal origin nid: 
474614
Published: 
Thursday, October 14, 2021 - 10:45
Featured (stick to top of list): 
no
Portal text teaser: 
NASA’s Hubble Space Telescope observations of Jupiter’s icy moon Europa have revealed the presence of persistent water vapor – but, mysteriously, only in one hemisphere.
Portal image: 
This photograph of the Jovian moon Europa was taken in June 1997 at a range of 776,700 miles by NASA's Galileo spacecraft.