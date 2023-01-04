Hubble Finds That Ghost Light Among Galaxies Stretches Far Back In Time

Portal origin URL: 
Hubble Finds That Ghost Light Among Galaxies Stretches Far Back In Time
Portal origin nid: 
484852
Published: 
Wednesday, January 4, 2023 - 11:00
Featured (stick to top of list): 
no
Portal text teaser: 
In giant clusters of hundreds or thousands of galaxies, innumerable stars wander among the galaxies like lost souls, emitting a ghostly haze of light.
Portal image: 
Two images. Left: yellow-orange galaxies, in blue halo (intracluster light). Right: 2 elongated blueish, irregular-shaped objects, several small yellow-orange galaxies. Between 2 elongated objects: bright spot in a blue halo (intracluster light).