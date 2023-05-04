Portal origin URL: Hubble Follows Shadow Play Around Planet-Forming DiskPortal origin nid: 486981Published: Thursday, May 4, 2023 - 10:00Featured (stick to top of list): noPortal text teaser: The young star TW Hydrae is playing "shadow puppets" with scientists observing it with NASA's Hubble Space Telescope.Portal image: Artist's concept: 3 concentric rings of dust and gas. At center: a glowing sphere. Reddish-colored rings inclined to each other due to gravity of unseen planets warping the disk, casting shadows across the outermost ring at 11 o'clock and 12 o'clock.