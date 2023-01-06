Hubble Gazes at Colorful Cluster of Scattered Stars

Friday, January 6, 2023 - 08:00
The scattered stars of the globular cluster NGC 6355 are strewn across this image from the NASA/ESA Hubble Space Telescope.
Stars fill the view. A dense, spherical collection of blue and yellow-white stars toward the center. The image’s edges hold redder foreground stars, and many small background stars.