Portal origin URL: Hubble Gazes at a Hazy GalaxyPortal origin nid: 487454Published: Friday, June 2, 2023 - 07:00Featured (stick to top of list): noPortal text teaser: This moody image shows a galaxy named Messier 85, captured in all its delicate, hazy glory by the NASA/ESA Hubble Space Telescope.Portal image: Diffuse oval haze against black background. Stars and distant galaxies shine through it. Just above image center the haze gets brighter and denser toward the bright-white core of the galaxy. Top, just left of center is a bright foreground star.