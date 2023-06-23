Hubble Glimpses a Glistening Cluster

Friday, June 23, 2023 - 07:00
The teeming stars of the globular cluster NGC 6544 glisten in this image from the NASA/ESA Hubble Space Telescope.
The view is filled with small stars, on a dark background. Stars become much denser and brighter around a core just right of center. Most of the stars are small, but some are larger with a round, brightly colored glow and four sharp diffraction spikes.