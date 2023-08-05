Hubble Glimpses a Glitzy Galactic Cluster

Hubble Glimpses a Glitzy Galactic Cluster
Saturday, August 5, 2023 - 07:00
The glittering, glitzy contents of the globular cluster NGC 6652 sparkle in this star-studded image from the NASA/ESA Hubble Space Telescope.
A spherical cluster of stars with a bright core, and stars spread out to the edges gradually giving way to an empty, dark background. A few stars with cross-shaped diffraction spikes appear larger and stand out in front.