Hubble Hunts an Unusual Galaxy

Portal origin URL: 
Hubble Hunts an Unusual Galaxy
Portal origin nid: 
484190
Published: 
Friday, November 25, 2022 - 08:00
Featured (stick to top of list): 
no
Portal text teaser: 
The galaxy merger Arp-Madore 417-391 steals the spotlight in this image from the NASA/ESA Hubble Space Telescope.
Portal image: 
2 galaxies right of center form a narrow, blue ring. The cores of the 2 galaxies form a bulge on the ring’s side. Bright, orange star lies above the ring. 2 smaller spiral galaxies left of center. Black background speckled with small stars and galaxies.