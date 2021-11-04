Portal origin URL: Hubble Images Colorful Planetary Nebula Ringed by Hazy HaloPortal origin nid: 474948Published: Thursday, November 4, 2021 - 09:00Featured (stick to top of list): noPortal text teaser: The colorful planetary nebula, NGC 2438, formed after the death of a Sun-like star. It appears to lie on the outskirts of the open star cluster, M46 (NGC 2437), when in fact it is in the foreground between us and the star cluster.Portal image: Red-orange and yellow ring the turquoise center of this spherical planetary nebula