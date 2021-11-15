Hubble Images Dark Nebula Cloaking Stars Within Dusty Depths

Monday, November 15, 2021
This Hubble image captures a portion of a dark nebula in the constellation Cepheus. LDN 1165 is part of a collection called Lynds’ Catalog of Dark Nebulae, originally published in 1962.
Left center: inky-black dark nebula; Center: orange nebula emerges from dark nebula, with white nebula below stretching to the bottom of the image. .