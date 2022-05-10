Portal origin URL: Hubble Images a Dwarf Spiral with Multiple MysteriesPortal origin nid: 479376Published: Tuesday, May 10, 2022 - 08:00Featured (stick to top of list): noPortal text teaser: This Hubble image shows a section of the spiral galaxy nicknamed the Needle’s Eye – an appropriately diminutive name for a dwarf spiral galaxy.Portal image: a portion of the galaxy fills the upper right half of the image, blue and red clusters of stars and gas dot its edge, a bright foreground star sits to the lower left of the galaxy