Hubble Images a Starstruck Galaxy

Portal origin URL: 
Hubble Images a Starstruck Galaxy
Portal origin nid: 
488121
Published: 
Friday, July 21, 2023 - 08:00
Featured (stick to top of list): 
no
Portal text teaser: 
The irregular galaxy Arp 263 lurks in the background of this image from the NASA/ESA Hubble Space Telescope, but the view is dominated by a stellar photobomber.
Portal image: 
An irregular galaxy that appears like a triangle-shaped patch of tiny stars. It is densest in the center and along one edge, growing faint out to the opposite corner. A bright star, with two sets of long spikes, is between the viewer and the galaxy.