Hubble Images a Swirling Supernova Site

Friday, September 8, 2023 - 07:00
The swirls of the galaxy IC 1776 stand in splendid isolation in this image from the NASA/ESA Hubble Space Telescope.
A irregularly-shaped spiral galaxy with difficult to distinguish arms. Its edges are faint, and the core has a pale-yellow glow. It is dotted with small, wispy, blue regions where stars are forming. A few stars and small galaxies are visible around it.