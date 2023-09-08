Portal origin URL: Hubble Images a Swirling Supernova SitePortal origin nid: 488883Published: Friday, September 8, 2023 - 07:00Featured (stick to top of list): noPortal text teaser: The swirls of the galaxy IC 1776 stand in splendid isolation in this image from the NASA/ESA Hubble Space Telescope.Portal image: A irregularly-shaped spiral galaxy with difficult to distinguish arms. Its edges are faint, and the core has a pale-yellow glow. It is dotted with small, wispy, blue regions where stars are forming. A few stars and small galaxies are visible around it.