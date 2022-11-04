Portal origin URL: Hubble Inspects a Pair of Space OdditiesPortal origin nid: 483771Published: Friday, November 4, 2022 - 08:00Featured (stick to top of list): noPortal text teaser: This image from the NASA/ESA Hubble Space Telescope shows two of the galaxies in the galactic triplet Arp 248 – also known as Wild's Triplet – which lies around 200 million light-years from Earth in the constellation Virgo.Portal image: Two face-on spiral galaxies at upper-left and lower-right corners. A long, faint, pale-blue streak joins them, crossing the field diagonally. A small, orange, edge-on spiral galaxy at left of the lower galaxy.