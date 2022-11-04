Hubble Inspects a Pair of Space Oddities

Portal origin URL: 
Hubble Inspects a Pair of Space Oddities
Portal origin nid: 
483771
Published: 
Friday, November 4, 2022 - 08:00
Featured (stick to top of list): 
no
Portal text teaser: 
This image from the NASA/ESA Hubble Space Telescope shows two of the galaxies in the galactic triplet Arp 248 – also known as Wild's Triplet – which lies around 200 million light-years from Earth in the constellation Virgo.
Portal image: 
Two face-on spiral galaxies at upper-left and lower-right corners. A long, faint, pale-blue streak joins them, crossing the field diagonally. A small, orange, edge-on spiral galaxy at left of the lower galaxy.