Hubble Looks at a Face-On Grand Spiral

Thursday, May 26, 2022 - 08:00
This image from NASA’s Hubble Space Telescope features the Grand Design Spiral, NGC 3631, located some 53 million light-years away in the direction of the constellation Ursa Major.
sublime face-on spiral galaxy whose central bulge of stars is at center left. Its spiral arms radiate out filling the image. Dark reddish-brown dust lanes line the inner part of the spiral arms.