This image from NASA's Hubble Space Telescope features the Grand Design Spiral, NGC 3631, located some 53 million light-years away in the direction of the constellation Ursa Major. sublime face-on spiral galaxy whose central bulge of stars is at center left. Its spiral arms radiate out filling the image. Dark reddish-brown dust lanes line the inner part of the spiral arms.