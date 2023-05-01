Portal origin URL: Hubble Observes an In-between GalaxyPortal origin nid: 486887Published: Monday, May 1, 2023 - 07:00Featured (stick to top of list): noPortal text teaser: NASA’s Hubble Space Telescope captured this image of the lenticular galaxy NGC 3489.Portal image: Bright-white galaxy stretching across the center of the frame from left to right. The galaxy's core is brightest at image center. Filaments of reddish-brown gas and dust follow the arc of the galaxy's curve. All on a black background dotted with stars.