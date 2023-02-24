Portal origin URL: Hubble Observes Cosmic Contortions Portal origin nid: 485729Published: Friday, February 24, 2023 - 08:00Featured (stick to top of list): noPortal text teaser: A massive galaxy cluster in the constellation Cetus dominates the center of this image from the NASA/ESA Hubble Space Telescope.Portal image: A cluster of large galaxies, surrounded by stars and smaller galaxies on a dark background. The central cluster is mostly made of bright elliptical galaxies. Near the cluster is the stretched, distorted arc of a gravitationally lensed galaxy.