Hubble Observes a Stunning Spiral

Portal origin URL: 
Hubble Observes a Stunning Spiral
Portal origin nid: 
487923
Published: 
Friday, July 7, 2023 - 07:00
Featured (stick to top of list): 
no
Portal text teaser: 
The spiral galaxy UGC 11860 seems to float serenely against a field of background galaxies in this image from the NASA/ESA Hubble Space Telescope.
Portal image: 
Spiral galaxy: fuzzy oval tilted diagonally, partially towards the viewer. Its center glows in warm colors, with 2 spiral arms around. The galaxy appears centrally in a field of small stars and galaxies on a dark background