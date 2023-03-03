Portal origin URL: Hubble Peers at a Galactic SeascapePortal origin nid: 485911Published: Friday, March 3, 2023 - 08:00Featured (stick to top of list): noPortal text teaser: A “jellyfish galaxy” with trailing tentacles of stars hangs in inky blackness in this image from the NASA/ESA Hubble Space Telescope.Portal image: Center left: spiral galaxy with large, faint, reddish arms, and a bright, reddish core over two brighter blue spiral arms. They hold patches of star formation that form long trails down, resembling tendrils. Larger elliptical galaxy in lower-left corner.