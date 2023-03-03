Hubble Peers at a Galactic Seascape

Portal origin URL: 
Hubble Peers at a Galactic Seascape
Portal origin nid: 
485911
Published: 
Friday, March 3, 2023 - 08:00
Featured (stick to top of list): 
no
Portal text teaser: 
A “jellyfish galaxy” with trailing tentacles of stars hangs in inky blackness in this image from the NASA/ESA Hubble Space Telescope.
Portal image: 
Center left: spiral galaxy with large, faint, reddish arms, and a bright, reddish core over two brighter blue spiral arms. They hold patches of star formation that form long trails down, resembling tendrils. Larger elliptical galaxy in lower-left corner.