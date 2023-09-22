Portal origin URL: Hubble Peers at Peculiar Galactic Pair Portal origin nid: 489094Published: Friday, September 22, 2023 - 07:00Featured (stick to top of list): noPortal text teaser: This image taken using the NASA/ESA Hubble Space Telescope’s Advanced Camera for Surveys (ACS) shows Arp 107, a celestial object that includes a pair of galaxies in the midst of a collision.Portal image: Two merging galaxies. Left one has a large spiral arm curving out from the core, around to below it. Right one has bright core but elsewhere is very faint. A broad curtain of gas connects the two galaxies’ cores and hangs beneath them.