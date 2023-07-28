Hubble Peers at a Tranquil Galaxy

Hubble Peers at a Tranquil Galaxy
488255
Friday, July 28, 2023 - 07:00
The tranquil spiral galaxy UGC 12295 basks leisurely in this image from the NASA/ESA Hubble Space Telescope.
A spiral galaxy directly face-on: Two bright spiral arms extend from a bar, which shines from the center. Fainter arms branch off from these, studded with bright-blue patches of star formation. Small, distant galaxies dotted around on a dark background.