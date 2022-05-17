Portal origin URL: Hubble Reveals a River of Star Formation Portal origin nid: 479333Published: Tuesday, May 17, 2022 - 08:00Featured (stick to top of list): noPortal text teaser: This newly revised NASA Hubble Space Telescope image of the Hickson Compact Group 31 (HCG 31) of galaxies highlights streams of star-formation as four dwarf galaxies interact.Portal image: A bright star at image center, above it are two galaxies merging with bright blue star forming regions. A stream of blue-white stars trails off to the bottom of the image just left of center to another dwarf galaxy at the bottom of the image.