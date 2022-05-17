Hubble Reveals a River of Star Formation

Portal origin URL: 
Hubble Reveals a River of Star Formation
Portal origin nid: 
479333
Published: 
Tuesday, May 17, 2022 - 08:00
Featured (stick to top of list): 
no
Portal text teaser: 
This newly revised NASA Hubble Space Telescope image of the Hickson Compact Group 31 (HCG 31) of galaxies highlights streams of star-formation as four dwarf galaxies interact.
Portal image: 
A bright star at image center, above it are two galaxies merging with bright blue star forming regions. A stream of blue-white stars trails off to the bottom of the image just left of center to another dwarf galaxy at the bottom of the image.