Hubble Sees a Cluster of Red, White, and Blue

Portal origin URL: 
Hubble Sees a Cluster of Red, White, and Blue
Portal origin nid: 
472225
Published: 
Friday, July 2, 2021 - 08:20
Featured (stick to top of list): 
no
Portal text teaser: 
This image taken with the NASA/ESA Hubble Space Telescope depicts the open star cluster NGC 330, which lies around 180,000 light-years away inside the Small Magellanic Cloud.
Portal image: 
This image taken with the NASA/ESA Hubble Space Telescope depicts the open star cluster NGC 330, which lies around 180,000 light-years away inside the Small Magellanic Cloud.