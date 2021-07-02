Portal origin URL: Hubble Sees a Cluster of Red, White, and BluePortal origin nid: 472225Published: Friday, July 2, 2021 - 08:20Featured (stick to top of list): noPortal text teaser: This image taken with the NASA/ESA Hubble Space Telescope depicts the open star cluster NGC 330, which lies around 180,000 light-years away inside the Small Magellanic Cloud.Portal image: This image taken with the NASA/ESA Hubble Space Telescope depicts the open star cluster NGC 330, which lies around 180,000 light-years away inside the Small Magellanic Cloud.