Hubble Sees Cosmic Clues in a Galactic Duo

Portal origin URL: 
Hubble Sees Cosmic Clues in a Galactic Duo
Portal origin nid: 
476381
Published: 
Friday, January 7, 2022 - 08:00
Featured (stick to top of list): 
no
Portal text teaser: 
This spectacular image from the NASA/ESA Hubble Space Telescope captures the spiral galaxy NGC 105, which lies roughly 215 million light-years away in the constellation Pisces.
Portal image: 
Spiral galaxy at center, with an edge-on galaxy at upper left (10 o'clock) that appears to be crashing into the spiral. Bright-blue star to the upper right. Many fainter galaxies in the background