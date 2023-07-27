Portal origin URL: Hubble Sees Evaporating Planet Getting the HiccupsPortal origin nid: 488206Published: Thursday, July 27, 2023 - 10:00Featured (stick to top of list): noPortal text teaser: A young planet whirling around a petulant red dwarf star is changing in unpredictable ways orbit-by-orbit.Portal image: Illustration: mottled red dwarf star with finger-like outbursts. Foreground: small black circle, a planet passing in front of the star. Star is stripping planet's atmosphere, appearing as wispy-blue filaments along the planet’s orbital path.