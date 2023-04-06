Portal origin URL: Hubble Sees Possible Runaway Black Hole Creating a Trail of StarsPortal origin nid: 486532Published: Thursday, April 6, 2023 - 10:00Featured (stick to top of list): noPortal text teaser: There's an invisible monster on the loose, barreling through intergalactic space so fast that if it were in our solar system, it could travel from Earth to the Moon in 14 minutes.Portal image: Illustration of a black field with white, yellow, and red galaxies. A black hole near bottom left corner plows through space, leaving a diagonal trail of newborn stars stretching back to the black hole's parent galaxy in the upper right corner.