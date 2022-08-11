Hubble Sees Red Supergiant Star Betelgeuse Slowly Recovering After Blowing Its Top

Portal origin URL: 
Hubble Sees Red Supergiant Star Betelgeuse Slowly Recovering After Blowing Its Top
Portal origin nid: 
481925
Published: 
Thursday, August 11, 2022 - 10:00
Featured (stick to top of list): 
no
Portal text teaser: 
Analyzing data from NASA's Hubble Space Telescope and several other observatories, astronomers have concluded that the bright red supergiant star Betelgeuse quite literally blew its top in 2019.
Portal image: 
4 illustrations show mass ejecting from the star over time, January 2019 to March 2020.