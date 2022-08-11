Portal origin URL: Hubble Sees Red Supergiant Star Betelgeuse Slowly Recovering After Blowing Its TopPortal origin nid: 481925Published: Thursday, August 11, 2022 - 10:00Featured (stick to top of list): noPortal text teaser: Analyzing data from NASA's Hubble Space Telescope and several other observatories, astronomers have concluded that the bright red supergiant star Betelgeuse quite literally blew its top in 2019.Portal image: 4 illustrations show mass ejecting from the star over time, January 2019 to March 2020.