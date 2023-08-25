Portal origin URL: Hubble Sees a Sparkling Neighbor GalaxyPortal origin nid: 488693Published: Friday, August 25, 2023 - 07:00Featured (stick to top of list): noPortal text teaser: The galaxy ESO 300-16 looms over this image from the NASA/ESA Hubble Space Telescope.Portal image: Irregular galaxy of many tiny stars clumped together, surrounded in diffuse light with a bubble of blue gas in its bright center. It is surrounded by mostly small, faint objects with a few bright stars above and left of it and a string of galaxies nearby.