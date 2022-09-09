Hubble Sees Two Overlapping Galaxies

Portal origin URL: 
Hubble Sees Two Overlapping Galaxies
Portal origin nid: 
482590
Published: 
Friday, September 9, 2022 - 08:00
Featured (stick to top of list): 
no
Portal text teaser: 
The NASA/ESA Hubble Space Telescope imaged these two overlapping spiral galaxies named SDSS J115331 and LEDA 2073461, which lie more than a billion light-years from Earth.
Portal image: 
center of image holds two spiral galaxies. The foreground galaxy is face-on, while the one behind it is at a slight angle. Both appear yellow-gold with streams of bright white stars.