Portal origin URL: Hubble Sheds Light on Origins of Supermassive Black HolesPortal origin nid: 478780Published: Wednesday, April 13, 2022 - 11:00Featured (stick to top of list): noPortal text teaser: Astronomers have identified a rapidly growing black hole in the early universe that is considered a crucial "missing link" between young star-forming galaxies and the first supermassive black holes.Portal image: Left: Hubble GOODS North Field, Deep Field image. Right: small section of the left image expanded showing galaxies. Red dot at the center of image is GNz7q.