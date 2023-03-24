Hubble Snaps a Galactic Jellyfish

Friday, March 24, 2023 - 07:00
Streams of star-forming gas dripping from the disk of galaxy JW100 are formed by a process called ram pressure stripping.
Lower Left: spiral galaxy with bright bulge & arms seen edge-on. Patchy blue trails extend below it, resembling tentacles, made from star-forming regions. Top, Left of Center: very large, whitish-gold elliptical galaxy with two cores.