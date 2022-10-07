Hubble Snaps a Pair of Interacting Galaxies

Portal origin URL: 
Hubble Snaps a Pair of Interacting Galaxies
Portal origin nid: 
483195
Published: 
Friday, October 7, 2022 - 08:00
Featured (stick to top of list): 
no
Portal text teaser: 
The two interacting galaxies making up the pair known as Arp-Madore 608-333 seem to float side by side in this image from the NASA/ESA Hubble Space Telescope.
Portal image: 
two spiral galaxies, one at upper-left the other at lower-right, both are nearly face-on providing views of their spiral arms, background stars and galaxies