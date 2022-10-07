Portal origin URL: Hubble Snaps a Pair of Interacting Galaxies Portal origin nid: 483195Published: Friday, October 7, 2022 - 08:00Featured (stick to top of list): noPortal text teaser: The two interacting galaxies making up the pair known as Arp-Madore 608-333 seem to float side by side in this image from the NASA/ESA Hubble Space Telescope.Portal image: two spiral galaxies, one at upper-left the other at lower-right, both are nearly face-on providing views of their spiral arms, background stars and galaxies