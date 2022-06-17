Hubble Snaps a Sea of Sequins

Friday, June 17, 2022 - 08:00
This star-studded image shows the globular cluster Terzan 9 in the constellation Sagittarius, toward the center of the Milky Way.
Bright-white stars dot the entire scene but are concentrated at the center of the image. Gold stars dot periphery with more filling the bottom half of the image. A smattering of blue-white stars with most in the upper half of the image.