Portal origin URL: Hubble Spies Newly Forming Star Incubating in IC 2631Portal origin nid: 475258Published: Wednesday, November 17, 2021 - 09:00Featured (stick to top of list): noPortal text teaser: This Hubble infrared image captures a protostar designated J1672835.29-763111.64 in the reflection nebula IC 2631, part of the Chamaeleon star-forming region in the southern constellation Chamaeleon.Portal image: Against a backdrop of stars and distant galaxies, an orange glow of looping clouds emanates from a bright-white central star. Dark dust lanes extend from the right and left of the central star.