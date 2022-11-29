Portal origin URL: Hubble Spies Sparkling Spray of Stars in NGC 2660Portal origin nid: 484139Published: Tuesday, November 29, 2022 - 08:00Featured (stick to top of list): noPortal text teaser: This glittering group of stars, shining through the darkness like sparks left behind by a firework, is NGC 2660 in the constellation Vela, best viewed in the southern sky.Portal image: Bright blue-white stars fill the scene, but are concentrated on the right side of the image. A bright reddish-orange star sits in the upper left quadrant of the image near image center.