Hubble Spies Sparkling Spray of Stars in NGC 2660

Tuesday, November 29, 2022 - 08:00
This glittering group of stars, shining through the darkness like sparks left behind by a firework, is NGC 2660 in the constellation Vela, best viewed in the southern sky.
Bright blue-white stars fill the scene, but are concentrated on the right side of the image. A bright reddish-orange star sits in the upper left quadrant of the image near image center.