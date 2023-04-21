Portal origin URL: Hubble Spotlights a Swirling SpiralPortal origin nid: 486785Published: Friday, April 21, 2023 - 07:00Featured (stick to top of list): noPortal text teaser: The barred spiral galaxy UGC 678 takes center stage in this image from the NASA/ESA Hubble Space Telescope.Portal image: Large spiral galaxy with many arms tightly wound at center. Arms point out in different directions. Galaxy’s core glows brightly, while disk is mostly faint. Bright blue spots dot the arms. A few smaller spirals at varying angles, on a black background.