Hubble Spotlights a Swirling Spiral
Friday, April 21, 2023 - 07:00
The barred spiral galaxy UGC 678 takes center stage in this image from the NASA/ESA Hubble Space Telescope.
Large spiral galaxy with many arms tightly wound at center. Arms point out in different directions. Galaxy’s core glows brightly, while disk is mostly faint. Bright blue spots dot the arms. A few smaller spirals at varying angles, on a black background.