Hubble Spots a Dreamy Galaxy

Portal origin URL: 
Hubble Spots a Dreamy Galaxy
Portal origin nid: 
488967
Published: 
Friday, September 15, 2023 - 07:00
Featured (stick to top of list): 
no
Portal text teaser: 
This dream-like image from the NASA/ESA Hubble Space Telescope features the galaxy known as NGC 3156.
Portal image: 
A large lenticular galaxy appearing as faint, gray, concentric ovals that grow progressively brighter towards the core and fades away at the edge. Two threads of dark reddish-brown dust cross the galaxy’s disk, near its center. Black background.