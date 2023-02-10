Portal origin URL: Hubble Spots an Elusive GalaxyPortal origin nid: 485552Published: Friday, February 10, 2023 - 08:00Featured (stick to top of list): noPortal text teaser: Right in the middle of this image taken with the NASA/ESA Hubble Space Telescope lies the newly discovered dwarf galaxy known as Donatiello II.Portal image: Black, relatively empty field with stars and galaxies spread across it. At center is a relatively small, irregularly-shaped galaxy; it holds many dim stars and a few slightly bright stars. A very faint glow marks the borders of the galaxy.