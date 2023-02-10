Hubble Spots an Elusive Galaxy

485552
Friday, February 10, 2023 - 08:00
no
Right in the middle of this image taken with the NASA/ESA Hubble Space Telescope lies the newly discovered dwarf galaxy known as Donatiello II.
Black, relatively empty field with stars and galaxies spread across it. At center is a relatively small, irregularly-shaped galaxy; it holds many dim stars and a few slightly bright stars. A very faint glow marks the borders of the galaxy.