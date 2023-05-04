Portal origin URL: Hubble Spots an Energetic GalaxyPortal origin nid: 486892Published: Thursday, May 4, 2023 - 07:00Featured (stick to top of list): noPortal text teaser: This NASA Hubble Space Telescope image reveals NGC 547, an elliptical galaxy that sits about 250 million light-years away from Earth in the constellation Cetus.Portal image: Two bright, oval blobs of stars. One right below image center, the other to the upper left. These blobs are galaxies with bright white centers that dims toward their edges. Black background dotted with stars.