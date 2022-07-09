Hubble Spots a Merging Galactic Gem

Hubble Spots a Merging Galactic Gem
Saturday, July 9, 2022
This NASA/ESA Hubble Space Telescope observation has captured the galaxy CGCG 396-2, an unusual multi-armed galaxy merger which lies around 520 million light-years from Earth in the constellation Orion.
left of center: bright galaxy with 2 distinct rings of matter encircling a bright core. three bright foreground stars to the galaxy's left, upper right ,and far right